ODESSA, Fla. — Axl and Ozzie are three-and-a-half-year-old tortoises who need a new home full of space and love.

Here is what Ladybug Farm Sanctuary sent us about these two:

"Axl and Ozzie are Sulcata Tortoises that were surrendered to Ladybug Farm Sanctuary on November 10th. The previous owner could no longer care for them, so we agreed to take them in."

If you're interested in adopting this pair, click here.