Links mentioned on ABC Action News in October 2022

Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 09:45:17-04

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of October:

  • Amazon is hiring 1,800 employees in Tampa for the holidays
    • Diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping
    • Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
    • Seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions
    • Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply
