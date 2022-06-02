Watch
Links mentioned on ABC Action News in June 2022

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 02, 2022
  • Disney Central Tampa Job Fair
    • Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Disney Central-Tampa
        14014 Fieldside Place
    • Looking to fill Resort Sales Associate and Sales & Solutions Specialist role opportunities
      • Resort Sales Associate starts at $15.75/hour
      • Sales & Solutions Specialist starts at $16.95/hour
    • Candidates are encouraged to apply online and bring a copy of their resume
    • Click here for more information.
