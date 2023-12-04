Watch Now
Links mentioned on ABC Action News in December 2023

WFTS
Posted at 5:03 AM, Dec 04, 2023
ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below, you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of December.

Hillsborough County Commissioners Seek Applications for Citizen Boards and Councils

  • Residents interested in seeking an appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County.
  • These are voluntary positions and members serve without compensation.
  • Applicants may apply to more than one board but may only serve on one board at a time unless specifically approved by the BOCC.
  • Applications are due by the close of business on December 28.
  • Click here for more information.
