Links mentioned on ABC Action News in December 2023

Hillsborough County Commissioners Seek Applications for Citizen Boards and Councils
- Residents interested in seeking an appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County.
- These are voluntary positions and members serve without compensation.
- Applicants may apply to more than one board but may only serve on one board at a time unless specifically approved by the BOCC.
- Applications are due by the close of business on December 28.
- Click here for more information.