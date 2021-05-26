Yellowstone National Park rangers seeking woman who approached bears in park

Yellowstone National Park rangers are seeking information on a woman they say was seen approaching grizzly bears in the Roaring Mountain area.

The unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs around 4:45 p.m. on May 10 at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot, rangers said in a Facebook post.

The mother bear charged the woman and she walked away from the bears, rangers said.

Here's the video from Darcie Addington detailing the encounter:



Wild animals in Yellowstone National Park are exactly that - wild.

When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors must give it space.

Yellowstone National Park guidelines state that visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

If you have information that could help, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch in one of the following ways:

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov