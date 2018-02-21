Woman sues California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife for ignoring existence of Bigfoot

(KGTV) - A San Bernardino County woman is suing the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Natural Resources Agency for not acknowledging the existence of Bigfoot.

Claudia Ackley told The Press-Enterprise she ran into the long-fabled creature while hiking in Lake Arrowhead last year. Ackely said she was hiking late one March day when she and her two daughters ran into a Sasquatch.

"I ran into a Sasquatch – a Bigfoot. We were face to face. He was 30 feet up in the tree," Akley told the paper. "He looked like a Neanderthal man with hair all over him. He had solid black eyes. He had no expression on his face at all. He did not show his teeth. He just stared at the three of us."

Ackley said her daughter told her she saw two other creatures run away following the encounter, adding that her daughter captured the encounter on video - which Press-Enterprise published online.

"People have to be warned about these things. They are big," Ackley said. "We’re totally vulnerable to these things."

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 18, alleges the state departments of failing to acknowledge the existence of the Sasquatch species, despite documented and scientific evidence, according to Press-Enterprise.