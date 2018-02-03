Wisconsin father accused of giving child vaping liquid

RACINE, Wisc. - A Wisconsin man is accused of giving a nine-week-old infant vaping liquid.

The product is a mixture of chemicals used in e-cigarettes, which generally contains nicotine.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived on the scene, the infant was "foaming at the mouth" and appeared to be having a "seizure."

When asked what happened, 30-year-old Dustin Appenzeller, the father of the infant, said he gave the baby "a couple drops" of vaping liquid and appeared calm and unconcerned.

During the incident, Appenzeller said, he'd "done it before" and that "it was fine."

The infant was transported to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and treated.

Appenzeller faces a physical abuse to a child charge, which if convicted, carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.