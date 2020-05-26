William Small, 'hero to journalism' at CBS, NBC, dies at 93

Longtime broadcast news executive William J. Small, who led CBS News’ Washington coverage during the civil rights movement, Vietnam War and Watergate and was later president of NBC News and United Press International, died Sunday, CBS News said.

He was 93.

Small, whose career spanned from overseeing the news operation at a small radio station to testifying in Congress about press freedom, died in a New York hospital after a brief illness unrelated to the coronavirus, the network said.

During a six-decade career, Small supervised, guided and in some cases hired generations of some of the best-known reporters and anchors in television news, including: Dan Rather, Connie Chung, Diane Sawyer, Lesley Stahl and anchor Bob Schieffer.