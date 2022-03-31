Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee

tnwildfires.jpg
CNN Newswire/WVLT<br/>
tnwildfires.jpg
Posted at 10:17 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:40:22-04

Firefighters are trying to get control of a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Officials say the fire, which broke out Wednesday, has already burned more than 1,000 acres.

Parts of Sevier County are under mandatory evacuation orders.

However, people who live in Gatlinburg have been allowed to return home after briefly being forced to evacuate.

"The fire in these areas has been extinguished," the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Facebook.

CNN reports that at least one person has been injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries has not been made public.

It's not clear what caused the fire, which has been fueled by high winds.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!