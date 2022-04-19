Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Wildfire burning in Arizona forces evacuations

TUNNEL FIRE
COCONINO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
TUNNEL FIRE
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:58:11-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KNXV) — A wildfire burning north of Flagstaff, Arizona has forced evacuations.

According to Coconino County all areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are to be evacuated immediately.

Residents of the Fernwood/Timberline have been told to prepare to evacuate.

Officials say the fire is rapidly spreading in a northeast direction due to high winds with medium-to-high range spotting happening in timber and grass.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 100 acres. There was 0% containment, officials said.

The fire was first reported at 4:22 p.m. Sunday and its cause is under investigation.

This story was originally reported on abc15.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!