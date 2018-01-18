Richard Spencer's tour manager sends request to speak at Kent State on anniversary of shooting

CLEVELAND - A lawyer and tour manager for the white nationalist leader Richard Spencer who has garnered controversy across the country for his alt-right speeches has sent a request to have a speech at Kent State University in May.

The announcement came the same day that Michigan State University said it would allow Spencer to speak in March, providing that one of Spencer's allies pay $2 million in liability insurance.

Kyle Bristow tweeted on Wednesday that Georgia State University student Cameron Padgett asked the university for a space to play host to a speech where he would invite Spencer and Mike Peinovich of The Right Stuff.

Today @CameronVPadgett requested to rent for 5/4/18 the publicly available Student Multicultural Center on the campus of Kent State University. He is planning to speak and will invite @RichardBSpencer + @mikeenochsback to talk about Antifa thuggery + how universities can respond. pic.twitter.com/tcilKCGIFL — Kyle Bristow ⚖️ (@KyleBristow) January 17, 2018

In a letter to university obtained by Scripps sister station WEWS in Cleveland, Padgett asked that the event occurs on May 4, 2018, which is the 48th anniversary of the Kent State shootings by the Ohio National Guard.

He continued to say the speakers will talk to attendees about "the unfortunate modern trend of violent left-wing Antifa protestors trying to undermine the free speech rights of right-wing people."

Ohio State University and Texas A&M rejected Spencer's request on grounds of ensuring student safety.

Kent State said it's currently reviewing the request.