Watch
NewsNational

Actions

White House says without needed funding, US will lose COVID-19 treatments

Jen Psaki
Andrew Harnik/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jen Psaki
Posted at 10:37 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 22:37:55-04

After two years at the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the U.S. could soon have to begin taking a number.

The White House is warning that other countries are already moving ahead of the U.S. in putting in their advance orders for the next generation of therapies. The problem is lack of funding. Many in Congress are willing to vote for the billions now needed. But, Senate Republicans are demanding that as part of the deal Democrats must agree to extend pandemic-related, Trump-era border restrictions.

Unless Congress can break that impasse, the White House says, more Americans will get COVID-19 and die.

Months ago, the White House began speaking up after noticing that the country had spent the money in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was dedicated directly to COVID-19 response, the Associated Press reported. The Biden administration requested an additional $22.5 billion for what it called “urgent” needs in both the U.S. and abroad.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!