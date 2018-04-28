Ways to combat price hike for Amazon Prime

6:47 PM, Apr 27, 2018
7:53 AM, Apr 28, 2018
Amazon has announced that it is going to cost more soon for its Prime membership.

The price is going up from $99 per year to $119. The price hike goes into effect May 11 for new members and June 16 for renewals.

Customers who are Prime members receive free two-day shipping on more than 100 million items, free two-hour delivery on a range of products, and free streaming of TV shows, movies and music. Other perks include free monthly books and a lending library, unlimited photo storage, and free grocery delivery from Whole Foods in certain cities.

If $119 is a bit much to pay all at once, they do have a monthly membership. The cost of that is $12.99 (formerly $10.99).

There are some ways though to save.

  1. Share the membership with a friend or family member in the same household. Those who share a membership must also share a payment method, so make sure it's someone you trust. 
  2. Students with an .edu email address only have to pay $59 beginning next month (up from $49).
  3. Pay by the month. Yes, it will cost you more in the long run ($156) but may be a lot easier.
  4. If you don't care about free shipping, you can still get the streaming plan for $8.99 a month.
  5. People who receive government assistance may be eligible for discounts.
  6. Don't buy from Amazon. Walmart and Target offer free two-day shipping on orders over $25. Many other retail websites also offer free shipping if you spend a certain amount of money.

This is the first increase in four years. Amazon Prime was $79 when it was first offered. 

