WATCH: 8-year-old girl throws 1st pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game with 3D-printed hand

PHOENIX — It's now 22 down, eight to go for 8-year-old Hailey Dawson.
Hailey threw out the first pitch at Saturday night's Diamondbacks game at Chase Field in Phoenix with her 3D-printed hand, bringing her one step closer to her goal of throwing the first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks. Chase Field was the 22nd ballpark Hailey crossed off her list.
Hailey was born with Poland Syndrome, which resulted in her missing three fingers on her right hand, as well as a right pectoral muscle. Engineers at University of Nevada, Las Vegas constructed a 3D-printed hand for Hailey, which she used to throw out the first pitch Saturday night.