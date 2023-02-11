Warplane shot down object over northern Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. warplane has shot down an unidentified object flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Shortly before Trueau's tweet Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada. It did not say when the object was first spotted or what it is.

On Twitter, Trudeau said: "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace." He said a U.S. F-22 brought the object down. The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.