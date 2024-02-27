Walt Disney World has raised prices for 2025 tickets

(CNN) — Walt Disney World has put 2025 tickets on sale, and prices for many tickets have gone up.

Some of the lowest single-day, single-park ticket prices have gone up by $10 for 2025.

For example, some late-August weekday tickets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have gone from $109 for 2024 tickets to $119 for 2025. Other single-day tickets for different parks are also showing increases over many 2024 prices.

For example, on a Saturday in late April when demand is high, prices start at $169 at Animal Kingdom in 2025, up from $164. Magic Kingdom also rose by $5, from $184 to $189 on that same weekend day in late April.

The maximum single-day, single-park ticket published price for 2025 is $189 as of February 27. That’s the same as the peak price in 2024. Ticket prices for November and December 2025 were not yet available as of February 27.

Prices on the Park Hopper options that allow guests to visit multiple parks on the same day have also gone up by about $5 to $10 for many dates in 2025.

This isn’t the first price hike at Disney parks in recent years.

Two increases were implemented in 2022 at Walt Disney World. Disneyland has also increased prices more than once recently.

In good news for Disney guests, Walt Disney World has introduced a water park perk for visitors who book at a Disney Resort hotel in 2025. Admission on check-in day to one of the water parks — Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach — is included in their stay.