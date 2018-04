NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just days after a deadly mass shooting claimed four lives and injured others, a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee is set to reopen.

Several bouquets of flowers have been placed at the location to honor the four killed when a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning. Early Wednesday, the crime scene tape was taken down. The restaurant is set to reopen later in the morning.

The lights are back on at the Antioch @WaffleHouse. The manager tells me he hopes to reopen later this morning but no firm time. pic.twitter.com/dix9nNxfKA — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) April 25, 2018

Taurean C. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, DeEbony Groves, and Akilah Dasilva were killed in the shooting. More: These Are The Victims Of The Antioch Waffle House Shooting

The suspect, Travis Reinking, has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony. His bond has since been revoked.