Viral video shows gun owner sawing AR-15 rifle in half

A South Florida gun owner posted a video to social media showing himself sawing an AR-15 rifle in half.

Scott Pappalardo says he is a proud gun owner, but after the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week, Pappalardo said this is what he needs to do to contribute to keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals.

Pappaldaro says he has owned the AR-15 for 30 years and admits it is because the weapon is fun to shoot.

"Is the right to own this weapon more important than someone's life?" he asks in the video.

"I don't think so," he said.

Armalite rifles (AR) have been part of the following mass shootings:

• Country music concert shooting in Las Vegas

• Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando

• Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting

• School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut