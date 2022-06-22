VIDEO: Heart-stopping moment 3-year-old is saved from house fire

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A heart-stopping video shared by a Wisconsin police department showed the moment police and firefighters raced to save a 3-year-old from a house fire earlier this week.

The West Allis Police Department said the fire happened early on June 19. Body camera video shows police arrive at the scene where they're told a 3-year-old boy is still inside the fully engulfed mobile home.

Officers are seen desperately screaming for the boy, named MJ, to come to the window. Eventually, a firefighter is able to break the window and go inside to get the toddler.

The firefighter hands the boy off to a police officer who races him to a waiting ambulance for treatment.

West Allis Police Department

TMJ4, ABC Action News' sister station in Wisconsin, reports that MJ is in the hospital on a ventilator as he recovers from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The station reports that MJ, his mother Noelle Guy and her mother were in the home at the time, along with a family pet. They all made it out alive.

Guy told the outlet she "bawled my eyes out" watching the video from the police department. She's at home recovering while her mother remains in the hospital in a coma, TMJ4 reported.

“My mom’s in worse condition than my son,” Guy said. “If I did not wake up, we would probably not be here today.”