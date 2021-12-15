Video captures bold theft outside San Francisco restaurant

A bold theft was captured by a camera outside a San Francisco restaurant.
A woman’s purse was stolen in a drive-by robbery as she dined outside.
It happened in just 4 seconds.
Video shows a suspect getting out of a car, reaching over a barrier, and snatching the victim’s purse.
The woman later discovered her car was stolen, too.
This comes amid a rash of robberies in the San Francisco area.
Authorities continue to search for those involved in robberies at Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and a Bloomingdale's store.
California has been hit with several grab-and-go robberies in the last month.
In Concord, police said nine suspects wore hoodies and masks to rob Iceberg Diamonds.
Police in Walnut Creek were searching for 80 people who ransacked a Nordstrom store.
About $25,000 worth of purses were stolen from the Topanga Mall, authorities said.
Authorities are unsure if any of the crimes are connected.