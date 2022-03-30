Verizon customers report spam texts sent from their own numbers

Verizon customers are complaining online that they're getting spam text messages that appear to be sent from their own phone numbers.

Customers are posting on a community board online and reaching out to Verizon Support on Twitter about the issue.

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," one Verizon Support response said. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. Verizon continues to work on behalf of the customer to prevent spam texts and related."

In another response, Verizon said the messages were a form of caller ID spoofing, which is when scammers deliberately falsify information to make it look like a call or text is coming from a local phone number or one you would already know and trust.

Customers reported getting a text message that said, "Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here's a little gift for you," followed by a link.

On Twitter, Verizon is directing users to file a complaint with the FTC for spoofing. In another response, Verizon said to delete the messages and never click the links.

