Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York.
LOS ANGELES — Usher has a new confession: The Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that Usher would lead the halftime festivities from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he's looking forward to performing on the NFL's biggest stage.

Usher springboarded into superstardom with "Confessions," which sold more than 10 million units in the U.S.

The 44-year-old is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way" residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews.

