US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

Ramon Espinosa/AP
FILE - Airport workers receive JetBlue flight 387, the first commercial flight between the U.S. and Cuba in more than a half century, holding a United States, and a Cuban national flag, on the airport tarmac Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 in Santa Clara, Cuba. The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 lifted restrictions on flights to Cuba that were established during the Trump administration. The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 01, 2022
The U.S. Transportation Department is making it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday. Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was "in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States."

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

