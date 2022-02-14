Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Avocado prices hit new highs ahead of Super Bowl demand
Posted at 8:25 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:25:37-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has suspended imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

The surprise suspension came on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers. It didn't affect game-day consumption, though. Those avocados were already shipped.

The move shows the dangers posed by drug cartel turf battles and the extortion of avocado growers in western Mexico.

Because the United States also grows avocados, U.S. inspectors work in Mexico to ensure exported avocados don't carry diseases that could hurt U.S. crops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!