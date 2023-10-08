Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

US sends carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

United States Israel Palestinians
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - An F/A-18 E is launched from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during flight deck operations on Oct. 5, 2022, off the Virginia Coast. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
United States Israel Palestinians
Posted at 4:50 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 16:50:30-04

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he's ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel.

The move comes after the surprise attack by Hamas that has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Meantime, a U.S. official says preliminary reports indicate that at least four American citizens were killed in the attacks and an additional seven were missing and unaccounted for.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force.

The strike force is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.