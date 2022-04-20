Watch
US Department of Justice set to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Federal judge overturns mask mandate for airports and while some are relieved, others say they're concerned.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 20, 2022
The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge's order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs.

It came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa. The CDC said in a statement on Wednesday that it is its "continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health."

The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions. It said it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

