Urgent blood donations needed as US blood supply reaches 'dangerously low level'

TAMPA, Fla. — Blood donations are needed across the country as many blood centers report having less than a one-day supply of blood, according to the AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross.

In a joint statement, the groups said the U.S. blood supply has reached a "dangerously low level." The statement warned that lifesaving blood may not be available for patients who need it if the nation's supply doesn't stabilize soon.

"The current status of the U.S. blood supply is particularly concerning amid the holiday season and winter months — a time in which blood donations typically decrease due to travel, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses," the statement said.

The blood community relies on the generosity of blood donors to help save lives throughout the year. Please contact one of the following organizations to find a local blood collection site and to schedule an appointment to donate: