UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent.

That’s according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a “code red for humanity.”

Report co-author Linda Mearns of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research says she sees nowhere that will be safe from climate change.

But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes more precise forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.

