Ukrainian soldiers who defended Snake Island are actually alive, Ukrainian officials say

The Ukrainian border guards defending a tiny island in the Black Sea from the Russian military were not killed. The Ukrainian Navy says they were actually captured alive.

"We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive," the Ukrainian Navy said.

The soldiers were thought to have been killed on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press briefing that the guards died "heroes" and would be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The Navy reports that the island's infrastructure was decimated in the attack.

In an audiotape obtained by CNN, the Ukrainian soldiers were told by an officer of the Russian Navy to "lay down your weapons" or "be bombed."

The Washington Post reported that the Ukrainian soldiers responded back bluntly in a final display of defiance, “Russian warship, go f–k yourself.”