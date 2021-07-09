Two people attacked by rabid fox at Busch Gardens in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Hampton-Peninsula Health District is notifying guests and residents that on July 5, a rabid fox attacked two people at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg.

Officials said the two people involved were a man and a boy.

The boy was the only one bitten, and the bite was not severe.

He is OK; however, the prescribed series of four injections were initiated.

The animal was captured and died shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Hampton-Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Environmental Health Office, (757) 603-4277. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s. The local office of Environmental Health Services said they would be contacting the immediate neighbors and any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines: