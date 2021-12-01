Twitter bans the sharing of images without consent

Twitter's private information policy now includes private media.

The social media company said its new policy bans users from posting pictures or videos of "private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted."

"Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm," Twitter said in an online statement.

The private information policy already prohibits users from providing other people's phone numbers, addresses, and IDs without consent.

"While our existing policies and Twitter Rules cover explicit instances of abusive behavior, this update will allow us to take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted," Twitter said.

Victims are encouraged to report abusive behavior to Twitter, so the social media company can take appropriate action.

"Feeling safe on Twitter is different for everyone, and our teams are constantly working to understand and address these needs," Twitter said.