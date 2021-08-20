Watch
NewsNational

Actions

TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation through 2022

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
TSA screening
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:59:44-04

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration announced an extension of the face mask requirement for all airports, commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and commuter bus and rail systems through January 18, 2022.

On January 31, TSA implemented the initial face mask requirement with an expiration date of May 11. On April 30, TSA extended the face mask requirement through September 13, 2021.

There are exemptions for travelers under 2-years-old and those with certain disabilities.

Travelers with questions regarding airport security screening procedures may send a message via Facebook or Twitter to @AskTSA for live assistance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekends/holidays.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.