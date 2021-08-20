TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation through 2022

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration announced an extension of the face mask requirement for all airports, commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and commuter bus and rail systems through January 18, 2022.

On January 31, TSA implemented the initial face mask requirement with an expiration date of May 11. On April 30, TSA extended the face mask requirement through September 13, 2021.

There are exemptions for travelers under 2-years-old and those with certain disabilities.

Travelers with questions regarding airport security screening procedures may send a message via Facebook or Twitter to @AskTSA for live assistance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on weekdays or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on weekends/holidays.

