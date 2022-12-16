Trump's first NFT collection sold out within a day after being launched

Former President Donald Trump's first non-fungible token (NFT) collection is completely sold out.

On Thursday, Trump debuted the trading cards on his social media platform Truth Social. A day later, the entire collection of 45,000 NFTs was sold out, according to collecttrumpcards.com, the website that is selling them.

CBS News and USA Today reported that the collection sold out within 12 hours after being launched.

According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, the collection’s trading volume is 1,641 Ethereum (ETH), or the equivalent of $2 million. The floor price, which is the lowest price of a collection, is 0.133 ETH or $176.

With each card selling at $99, the net sales of the collection are $4.46 million.

Trump announced the collection in a video, in which he stated that the cards celebrate his life and career. The artwork featured on the cards portrayed him as an astronaut, race car driver, cowboy, and superhero, which award-winning illustrator Clark Mitchell designed, according to the website.

According to the FAQ section of the website, none of the money is going to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.