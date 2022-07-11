Watch Now
There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

Petros Giannakouris/AP
FILE - The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 11, 2022
If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance this week.

This month's full moon is on Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual.

This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for July's full moon is the "Buck moon". The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.

