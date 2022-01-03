'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg experiencing 'mild' symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg did not appear on Monday's episode of "The View" after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Her symptoms are, fortunately, very, very mild," said co-host Joy Behar on the show Monday.

Behar also told the audience that Golderberg is vaccinated and boosted.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner tested positive for COVID-19 while "The View" was on a break over the holidays, Behar said.

The show expects Goldberg to return to the panel next week, but Behar hinted that her co-host may send in a message this week.

Goldberg is not the only member of "The View" to test positive for the virus. Co-host Sunny Hostin said she also contracted the virus over the break.

"I was isolated, alone. I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year's," Hostin said.

Hostin, who is also fully vaccinated and boosted, said she had cold-like symptoms. She added that she has since tested negative for the virus.