Texas police officer shot and killed while responding to call

A police officer in Texas who was shot while responding to a call Wednesday night, died from his injuries, according to the Richardson Police Department.

"We are confirming that we have lost one of our own," the police department posted on its verified Twitter account. "Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you."

Police responded to a disturbance call Wednesday at an apartment complex in the Dallas suburb.

When officers arrived, the suspect fired his weapon, striking the officer, said Sgt. Kevin Perlich with the Richardson Police Internal Affairs and Media Relations Unit.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he died hours later, Perlich said.

The suspect, who was firing randomly, had barricaded himself inside an apartment leading to a four-hour standoff, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

The suspect was later arrested and police found the body of a second victim inside the apartment complex.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the officer's death "a loss to all enforcement and everyone in our great state."

Authorities have not identified the victims and the suspect.