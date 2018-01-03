Teen charged with killing, robbing her boyfriend on New Year's Eve

A Texas teenager has been charged with murder after her boyfriend was found shot to death on New Year's Eve, according to police.

Yvonne Raquel Ramirez, 19, allegedly shot and killed Joshua McKinney at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday during an attempted robbery in Baytown, Texas, about 30 minutes east of Houston, police said. The two had just started dating, according to ABC's Houston station KTRK.

Ramirez allegedly stole multiple firearms from the victim and demanded $2,000 for their return, KTRK reported Tuesday, citing charging documents.

Details on what happened next are murky, but a witness told police that McKinney placed the suspect in a neck hold at one point and held a gun to her head, according to KTRK. The witness said they ran to call 911, but returned to find McKinney lying dead in the street.

Another witness said they saw Ramirez trying to move McKinney's body after the shooting, according to the charging documents.

Ramirez, who sustained a bullet wound to the shoulder herself, told investigators that she grabbed McKinney's gun and fired in self-defense after he dropped it, according to prosecutors.

However, police said her story didn’t add up and accused her of fatally shooting McKinney and stealing his wallet afterward.

She’s currently being held at a jail in Harris County, Texas, on a $50,000 bond, court records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.