Teacher caught on camera disparaging U.S. military in high school class in southern California

A school district in southern California says a teacher is on leave after being caught on tape disparaging the U.S. military in class.

Gregory Salcido is a history teacher at Pico Rivera's El Rancho High School.

He's also a city council member.

The Pico Rivera City Council will meet on Feb. 13, and the city's mayor is planning to strip Salcido of his committee assignments.

The student who made the recording was wearing a Marines sweatshirt and says he was singled out to explain his plans to join the marines.

"Don't wear that in here," the teacher is heard saying during the video.

Salcido did not answer the door when reporters visited his home.

The school board's next meeting is Feb. 6.