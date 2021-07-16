Taco-bout your dream job: McCormick looking for Director of Taco Relations

MARYLAND — If you can’t get enough tacos in your life, the McCormick company has your dream job waiting for you.

The company said it’s looking for the first-ever “Director of Taco Relations.” McCormick’s said the person chosen will be the company’s resident consulting taco expert and be the eyes and ears for all things tacos.

The company’s website said among the responsibilities of the position:



Keep tabs on taco trends, trolling TikTok, participating in virtual calls to learn about unique taco offerings from taco chefs

Taste test and consult on inspirational and approachable taco recipes incorporating McCormick’s Taco Seasoning

Develop content, including videos, for a “Taco Tuesday” series on McCormick’s social media page

Here’s the part that will really add a little spice to your life. The Director Taco Relations will be paid $25,000 a month up to $100,000. Hang on, our writer just ran to a different computer and started designing taco graphics for some reason.

McCormick’s said if you think you’re ready to take a bite out of this challenge, there are some requirements for your submission. Click here to see all the requirements for the new position.

With some luck, you might win big and take the entire taco.