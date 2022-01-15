SWAT teams responding to apparent hostage situation at Fort Worth-area synagogue

Authorities say a man has apparently taken hostages at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

Services at the synagogue about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth were being livestreamed on its Facebook page for a time, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that apparent negotiations could be heard between the alleged hostage taker and police.

The paper reports that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which did not show what was happening inside the synagogue.

It's not clear if there are any casualties connected to the incident.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022