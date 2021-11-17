Watch
Study reveals the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
You better watch out! A new study has revealed the Christmas songs that are the most dangerous to listen to in your car while driving.

The study from Irish car insurance provider Chill Insurance found the most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to by analyzing the beats per minute (BPM) of each piece of music.

Research shows that songs with beats per minute (BPMs) over 120 are linked with increased dangerous driving.

The 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to

  1. Gene Autry, ‘Frosty the Snowman’, 172 BPM
  2. Mariah Carey, ‘All I want For Christmas’, 150 BPM
  3. José Feliciano, ‘Feliz Navidad’, 149 BPM
  4. Jackson 5, ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’, 147 BPM
  5. John Lennon and Yoko Ono, ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’, 146 BPM
  6. Frank Sinatra, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’, 143 BPM
  7. Gene Autry, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’, 142 BPM
  8. Wizzard, ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day’, 140 BPM
  9. Judy Garland, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, 137 BPM
  10. Jackson 5, ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’, 129 BPM

If you're looking for safe Christmas songs to drive to, the study also found some you can add to your playlist.

The 10 safest Christmas songs to drive to

  1. The Pogues, ‘Fairytale of New York,’ 78 BPM
  2. Eartha Kitt, ‘Santa Baby’ 84 BPM
  3. Julie Andrews, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, 87 BPM
  4. Paul McCartney, ‘Wonderful Christmastime’, 95 BPM
  5. Michael Buble, ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’, 95 BPM
  6. WHAM!, ‘Last Christmas,’ 108 BPM
  7. Dean Martin, ‘Winter Wonderland’, 111 BPM
  8. Bing Crosby, ‘The Little Drummer Boy’, 113 BPM
  9. Leona Lewis, ‘One More Sleep’, 113 BPM
  10. Band Aid, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas,’ 115 BPM
