Students at Florida high school walk out to protest gun violence

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - There was a heavy police presence Monday morning at Olympic Heights High School in West Boca Raton, Florida as students walked out of class to protest gun violence after last week's shooting in Broward County.
Students walked out of class at about 9:30 a.m. and held signs saying "No More Silence, End Gun Violence" and shouted "we want change."
The protest comes after the mass shooting last week killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
NOW: Studenys at @OHPride_of_Boca walking out of class, standing up to #GunViolence @wptv @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/wOHVoRVAhn— Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) February 19, 2018
