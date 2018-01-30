SpaceX to launch satellite on used Falcon 9 rocket

WFTS Webteam
2:46 PM, Jan 30, 2018
1 min ago
After being delayed on Tuesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch its second Falcon9 rocket of 2018.

The previously used rocket will send up a satellite for the government of Luxembourg. This rocket's first stage was previously launched in May 2017. 

The two-stage SpaceX Falcon9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. 

Tuesday's launched was scrubbed due to a stage sensor issue.

