SpaceX to launch satellite on used Falcon 9 rocket

After being delayed on Tuesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch its second Falcon9 rocket of 2018.
The previously used rocket will send up a satellite for the government of Luxembourg. This rocket's first stage was previously launched in May 2017.
The two-stage SpaceX Falcon9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Tuesday's launched was scrubbed due to a stage sensor issue.
