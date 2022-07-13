Watch Now
Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Posted at 6:13 PM, Jul 13, 2022
WHITEWOOD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for.

Officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the flooding occurred in Virginia's Buchanan County.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.

Authorities said the number unaccounted for was expected to decline as swift-water rescue teams continue their work.

Buchanan County also suffered serious flooding damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in September, washing away homes and leaving one person dead.

Those reported missing are a mixture of adults and children, officials said.

Officials said those missing lived in affected areas that currently have limited or no phone service so relatives couldn't get a hold of them.

