Sorry, Snapchat is not scrapping its latest update — no matter how many retweets you get

Alex Hider
1:31 PM, Feb 15, 2018

When Snapchat introduced its latest redesign late last year, they billed it as way to make the photo and video messaging app more personable. They promised the redesign would allow users to find friends more easily and eliminate misleading news stories.

However, many users aren't buying the new design.

The latest update has received mostly negative reviews online since it was pushed out earlier this month. Users claim the new version is harder to navigate, especially the new "content" page where content from celebrities and media outlets now flows.

 

 

In fact, a Change.org petition asking Snapchat to scrap the latest update has garnered more than a million signatures.

So, it's not surprising that when it appeared to begin backtracking on its latest update to individual users, folks got excited.

 

 

A number of social media posts that appeared to be from official Snapchat accounts promised users it would undo its latest update if a user could earn enough shares, likes or retweets on a particular post.

But hold your horses, update haters: Snapchat says those posts are hoaxes.

According to a Snapchat spokeswoman, the imagery was "not authentic Snap communication."

"Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in," a spokeswoman said.

