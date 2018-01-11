South Tampa Sam's Club to close as company announces nationwide closures

Several Sam's Club stores throughout the nation reportedly closed Thursday without notice to the public.

One club in South Tampa is among those shutting its doors. The location was closed Thursday, but a sign on the door said it would reopen Friday.

The store will remain open until Jan. 26.

Sam's Club says about 150 employees will be affected at the South Dale Mabry location. The company is working with stores to transfer employees to other Sam's Club locations, Walmart or Neighborhood Markets.

The employees will receive 60 day pay and severance conversations would ensue after that.

Any prescriptions customers have at Sam's Club on South Dale Mabry will be transferred to other locations.

On the Sam's Club website, the South Tampa location does not appear in the "Find a club" section.

The company says the decision was based on financial performance.

The Twitter account for Sam's Club confirmed a "series of clubs" would be closing but did not report where the stores would close.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

The account did say that pharmacies at these locations would remain open for two weeks.