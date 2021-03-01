Snow ducks pop up around Kentucky town, teen brings smiles to her community

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A snow day and a random gadget found around the house led to a pretty ducky afternoon for 16-year-old Jenna Utterback.

"I found this in my basement, and what it does, it makes little ducks," Utterback explained in a video on TikTok.

What started as something silly to do to fill her day turned into a chance to spread some smiles.

Utterback told LEX18, "I made a TikTok about it, and it started getting lots of likes and sort of went viral. People were like, 'You need to go put these on people's cars and go get reactions and stuff.'"

So, little snow ducks began popping up all around Flemingsburg and online via TikTok.

"We put them at the library, at the gas station on the pumps," Utterback giggled.

First, it was just ducks. She would watch from afar as people discovered the plucky figures.

"I was sort of just sitting back and watching them so they wouldn't know who it was. I got lots of smiles," Utterback said. "People still don’t know who it was, but I guess they will now."

Then, she got the idea to add notes to spread some additional smiles and kindness.

On TikTok, the videos reached far beyond Fleming County gaining more than 2.6 million views.

"Some people have never seen snow, so they're like, 'oh my goodness, I love that'," Utterback said.

Showing it doesn't take much to spread some positivity, whether it's in your pond or beyond.

"It was pretty sweet to see people smile; spread some more kindness around."

This story originally reported by Claire Crouch on LEX18.com.