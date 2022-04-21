Smart-home devices could save you money on home insurance

Smart-home technology isn't just about comfort and convenience. Devices like water leak sensors, smart smoke detectors and motion sensors could also get you a discount on your homeowners insurance policy.

Discounts may range from 1% to 13% per year, depending on the company, the devices you have and where you live.

RECOMMENDED:



Some insurance companies even give their policyholders smart devices for free to help them protect their homes.

Beyond premium savings, smart-home technology can also offer peace of mind by helping to reduce your risk of water damage, fire or theft.