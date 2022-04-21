Smart-home devices could save you money on home insurance

Smart-home technology isn't just about comfort and convenience. Devices like water leak sensors, smart smoke detectors and motion sensors could also get you a discount on your homeowners insurance policy.
Discounts may range from 1% to 13% per year, depending on the company, the devices you have and where you live.
Some insurance companies even give their policyholders smart devices for free to help them protect their homes.
Beyond premium savings, smart-home technology can also offer peace of mind by helping to reduce your risk of water damage, fire or theft.