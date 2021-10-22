Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Shoppers can buy bitcoin at kiosks inside select Walmart stores

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Walmart Results
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:47:26-04

People can now buy bitcoin at select Walmart stores.

The cryptocurrency can be purchased at Coinstar machines.

“Coinstar, in partnership with Coinme, has launched a pilot that allows its customers to use cash to purchase bitcoin,” Walmart communications director Molly Blakeman told CoinDesk.

Understanding cryptocurrency: Everything a beginner needs to know

Blakeman added that there are 200 Coinstar machines inside Walmart stores across the country.

Many customers may be familiar with Coinstar machines, which charge a fee to exchange coins for paper bills.

Coinstar says each bitcoin purchase carries a transaction fee of 4% and a cash exchange fee of 7%.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information