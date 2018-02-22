Shamrock Shake is officially back at McDonald's

This year, Shamrock Shake lovers will be able to find a location that serves the shake with McDonald's official “Shamrock Shake Finder app” for iOS and Android phones. According to the press release, fans will also be able to swap Shamrock Shake-themed stickers and raise a shake with friends to toast St. Patrick's Day.
The app even has a special augmented reality feature for anyone who downloads it on an iPhone X.
The company has not specifically stated how long the Shamrock Shake will be available, so get one while you can!