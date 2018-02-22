Shamrock Shake is officially back at McDonald's

Mary Stringini
8:25 AM, Feb 22, 2018
McDonald's

It's green, it's minty and it's BACK!

McDonald's seasonal mint-flavored Shamrock Shake officially returned to select menus nationwide. The shake was first launched in 1970 and has since built almost a "cult-like following."

 

 

 

 

 

 

A press release describes the shake has a "creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup." The shake is then "topped with delicious whipped topping."

 

 

This year, Shamrock Shake lovers will be able to find a location that serves the shake with McDonald's official “Shamrock Shake Finder app” for iOS and Android phones. According to the press release, fans will also be able to swap Shamrock Shake-themed stickers and raise a shake with friends to toast St. Patrick's Day.

The app even has a special augmented reality feature for anyone who downloads it on an iPhone X.

The company has not specifically stated how long the Shamrock Shake will be available, so get one while you can!

Mary Stringini is a Digital Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top