Shamrock Shake is officially back at McDonald's

It's green, it's minty and it's BACK!

McDonald's seasonal mint-flavored Shamrock Shake officially returned to select menus nationwide. The shake was first launched in 1970 and has since built almost a "cult-like following."

The shamrock shake is back @mcdanks rt to save a life pic.twitter.com/OOr98BZymr — Sierra Tatro (@statro91) February 20, 2018

You’re in the @McDonalds drive-thru with your friend Carl.



You say, “Ooo! I’m gonna get a Shamrock Shake, you want one too?!”



Carl says, “Nah, they’re gross.”



Carl is no longer your friend. Call us and we’ll remove Carl from your car. — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) February 16, 2018

You can tell me a McDonalds shamrock shake is a 1,000 calorie green chemical of sugar and actual garbage and I'm still gonna drink it — Maria Lorenz (@LorenzohMaria) February 12, 2018

A press release describes the shake has a "creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup." The shake is then "topped with delicious whipped topping."

It’s green. It’s minty. And it’s back for a limited time in select locations. Download the Shamrock Finder app for iOS and Android to find a #ShamrockShake near you. ☘️🎉☘ pic.twitter.com/C9Ce08ODLa — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 21, 2018

This year, Shamrock Shake lovers will be able to find a location that serves the shake with McDonald's official “Shamrock Shake Finder app” for iOS and Android phones. According to the press release, fans will also be able to swap Shamrock Shake-themed stickers and raise a shake with friends to toast St. Patrick's Day.

The app even has a special augmented reality feature for anyone who downloads it on an iPhone X.

The company has not specifically stated how long the Shamrock Shake will be available, so get one while you can!

Mary Stringini is a Digital Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.